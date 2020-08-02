McINTOSH, Mona "Gail" Age 78, of Brookville, formerly of Vandalia, passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020, at The Hospice of Dayton
. Gail was born January 3, 1942, in Hazard, Kentucky, to the late Matt & Oma (Hamilton) Kilburn. In addition to her parents she was also preceded in death by her husband of over 50 years, Roy, in 2011; and by three siblings, Matt Kilburn, Jr., Clayton Kilburn and Faye Kilburn. Gail retired as a secretary for the Vandalia-Butler School District. She was well known for being a devoted mother and grandmother and she was loved by many. She is survived by three children, Johnny McIntosh (Anita), Gary McIntosh (Donna) and Teresa Hall (Jeff); five grandchildren, Carolyne, Matthew, Traci, Haley & Harry; and by six great- grandchildren, Matt Jr., Jackson, Easton, Cooper, Clayton & Ava. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Rev. Julie White-Alsip will officiate. Morton & Whetstone funeral home is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, contributions should be made in memory of Gail to the Parkinson's Foundation. To send a special message to the family, please visit www.MortonWhetstoneFH.com
.