MONA MCINTOSH
1942 - 2020
McINTOSH, Mona "Gail" Age 78, of Brookville, formerly of Vandalia, passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020, at The Hospice of Dayton. Gail was born January 3, 1942, in Hazard, Kentucky, to the late Matt & Oma (Hamilton) Kilburn. In addition to her parents she was also preceded in death by her husband of over 50 years, Roy, in 2011; and by three siblings, Matt Kilburn, Jr., Clayton Kilburn and Faye Kilburn. Gail retired as a secretary for the Vandalia-Butler School District. She was well known for being a devoted mother and grandmother and she was loved by many. She is survived by three children, Johnny McIntosh (Anita), Gary McIntosh (Donna) and Teresa Hall (Jeff); five grandchildren, Carolyne, Matthew, Traci, Haley & Harry; and by six great- grandchildren, Matt Jr., Jackson, Easton, Cooper, Clayton & Ava. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Rev. Julie White-Alsip will officiate. Morton & Whetstone funeral home is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, contributions should be made in memory of Gail to the Parkinson's Foundation. To send a special message to the family, please visit www.MortonWhetstoneFH.com.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home
139 South Dixie Dr.
Vandalia, OH 45377-2123
937-898-4634
