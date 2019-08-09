Home

Newcomer Funeral Homes - North Chapel
4104 Needmore Rd
Dayton, OH 45424
(937) 235-1000
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Greater Grace Temple
W. Leffel Lane
Springfield, OH
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
4:00 PM
Greater Grace Temple
W. Leffel Lane
Springfield, OH
1980 - 2019
Monica BRICKHOUSE Obituary
BRICKHOUSE, Monica E. Age 39 of Springfield, passed away August 4, 2019. Her dear friend, Nicole "Bea" Curtis passed away with her at her side. Monica is survived by her husband, Anthony Brickhouse; children: Anthony G. Brickhouse, Kevon Brickhouse and Sanaa Brickhouse; parents: Bonita and Dale Brim & Charles and Sissy Storey; mothers-in-love: Shell and Julie Brickhouse-Jones; brothers and sisters: Von, Shakina, Charlie and Douglas Storey & Michael Massey; sister-in-love, Taylor Jones; brother-in-love, DaShawn Wolfrey; special aunt and uncles: Sheila and Chris Mitchell, Terry Brickhouse and Paul Storey; many nieces, nephews, a host of other relatives and friends. Monica was born June 3, 1980 in Springfield, Ohio. She graduated from Springfield South High School, Class of 1998. Monica attended Clark State Community College and Tidewater Community College. Monica was a former employee at Bank of America and currently was employed with Anthem. She was a member of Kingdom World Outreach Center in Virginia Beach, VA. Monica was a devoted mother, a beautiful wife and loving daughter who will be missed by all who knew her. Visitation will be held from 2-4 pm on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Greater Grace Temple, 380 W. Leffel Lane, Springfield, OH 45506, where a Celebration of Life Service will begin at 4:00 pm. Arrangements entrusted to Newcomer Funeral Home, North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road, Dayton, Ohio. To share a memory of Monica or leave a special message for her family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Aug. 9, 2019
