Monica MARKEY
MARKEY, Monica Metz Monica Metz Markey, a former resident of Kettering, OH, passed away on October 6th at 1:40 PM, at the Columbus Alzheimer's Care Center, Columbus, Ohio, where she had been a resident for the past five years. Monica was born Feb 15th, 1939, in Peoria, IL, to Robert Leo Metz and Lydia Nuest. She graduated from the Saint Francis School of Nursing and then married Edward F. Markey, October 8th, 1960. She is survived by her loving husband Ed, son Matthew Markey, daughter-in-law, Dr. Jill Reiling Markey, daughter Mary (Markey) Renner, son-in-law, G. Allen Renner, and two granddaughters, Lauren and Anna. In her 40-year career as a nurse, she worked at Kettering Hospital, in orthopedics, and then for Far Hills Orthopedics in Oakwood, OH. She was a member of Ascension Catholic Church in Kettering, Ohio. Monica was involved with many of her friends in various prayer groups and church activities. Monica was well known for her giving spirit, kind heart, and strong faith. Monica will be buried during a private ceremony at Calvary Cemetery, Dayton, Ohio. Arrangements entrusted to SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL. To share memories or condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com

Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northwest Chapel
1740 Zollinger Road
Columbus, OH 43221
(614) 457-5481
