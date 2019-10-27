Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Monique DUMMITT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Monique DUMMITT

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Monique DUMMITT Obituary
DUMMITT (Crowe), Monique Marie 72 years of age, passed on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019 in her home. She was born Oct. 2, 1947 in Lewisburg, Ohio to the late James and Therese (Gaudy) Crowe. Monique graduated from Twin Valley High School in Lewisburg and went on to The Ohio State University. Monique's memory will be cherished by her children, Nichole and Terry Yiengst, Christian and Rebekah Schlotterbeck, Stephen Schlotterbeck, and her 4 granddaughters. She is survived by her 3 sisters, Roselynn & John Fullmer, Patricia & Craig Szucs, and Cathy & James Dallinger; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. A memorial gathering will be held at the Brookhaven Retirement Community, 1 County Ln, Brookville, OH on Sunday Nov. 3rd, from 3pm to 5pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in loving memory to a .
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Monique's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.