DUMMITT (Crowe), Monique Marie 72 years of age, passed on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019 in her home. She was born Oct. 2, 1947 in Lewisburg, Ohio to the late James and Therese (Gaudy) Crowe. Monique graduated from Twin Valley High School in Lewisburg and went on to The Ohio State University. Monique's memory will be cherished by her children, Nichole and Terry Yiengst, Christian and Rebekah Schlotterbeck, Stephen Schlotterbeck, and her 4 granddaughters. She is survived by her 3 sisters, Roselynn & John Fullmer, Patricia & Craig Szucs, and Cathy & James Dallinger; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. A memorial gathering will be held at the Brookhaven Retirement Community, 1 County Ln, Brookville, OH on Sunday Nov. 3rd, from 3pm to 5pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in loving memory to a .
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 27, 2019