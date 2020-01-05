|
SCOTT, Monte L. Age 68, of Centerville, passed away on December 30, 2019. Monte was born on December 15, 1951, to the late Fred Scott and Gloria McKee, in Dayton. He graduated from West Carrolton High School and went on to work as a Union Representative at General Motors/Delphi for over 30 years. He was a Mason and was a member of both Solar Lodge #730, AASR Valley of Dayton, and Shrine Club of Dayton. Throughout his life Monte was passionate about politics and golf, but his family was always the most important to him. Monte is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Gwen Scott; sons, Robert Scott and his children Haley and Madison, Bradley Scott and his children Chandler Kelly and Brady, Matthew Scott, and Michael (Angela) Scott and their child Jackson, as well as Monte's future granddaughter due in February. He is also survived by numerous extended family and friends. A visitation will be held on Monday, January 6, 2020, from 5-8pm, at Routsong Funeral Home, 81 N. Main St, Centerville, OH, with Masonic Services to be held at 8pm. A service will be held the following day, starting at 11am, at the Funeral Home. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.routsong.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 5, 2020