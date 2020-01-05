Home

POWERED BY

Services
Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services
81 North Main St
Centerville, OH 45459
(937) 293-4137
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services
81 North Main St
Centerville, OH 45459
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Monte SCOTT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Monte SCOTT

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Monte SCOTT Obituary
SCOTT, Monte L. Age 68, of Centerville, passed away on December 30, 2019. Monte was born on December 15, 1951, to the late Fred Scott and Gloria McKee, in Dayton. He graduated from West Carrolton High School and went on to work as a Union Representative at General Motors/Delphi for over 30 years. He was a Mason and was a member of both Solar Lodge #730, AASR Valley of Dayton, and Shrine Club of Dayton. Throughout his life Monte was passionate about politics and golf, but his family was always the most important to him. Monte is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Gwen Scott; sons, Robert Scott and his children Haley and Madison, Bradley Scott and his children Chandler Kelly and Brady, Matthew Scott, and Michael (Angela) Scott and their child Jackson, as well as Monte's future granddaughter due in February. He is also survived by numerous extended family and friends. A visitation will be held on Monday, January 6, 2020, from 5-8pm, at Routsong Funeral Home, 81 N. Main St, Centerville, OH, with Masonic Services to be held at 8pm. A service will be held the following day, starting at 11am, at the Funeral Home. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.routsong.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Monte's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -