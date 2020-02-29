Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3940 Kettering Boulevard
Kettering, OH 45439
(937) 293-4141
Funeral service
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
2:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3940 Kettering Boulevard
Kettering, OH 45439
View Map
Visitation
Following Services
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3940 Kettering Boulevard
Kettering, OH 45439
View Map
Graveside service
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
10:00 AM
Miami Valley Memory Gardens
1639 E. Lytle- Five Points Rd,
Centerville, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Montie ISHMAEL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Montie ISHMAEL

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Montie ISHMAEL Obituary
ISHMAEL, Montie L. Age 100, of Moraine City, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family and friends. A native of Alpine, Kentucky, she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 63 years, Russell H. Ishmael; parents, Ebb and Dealia Lewis, brothers, Leonard, Harold, Hoyt and Elmer, sisters, Sis and Elaine. Survivors include her son, Lloyd M. Bowman (Verle Jean Bowman); grandson, Ryan Scott Bowman; granddaughter, Charise B. Johns, MD (Yancy Johns); great-grandchildren, Aaron and Preston Johns; special friends, Debbi Luberg, Brenda Witherspoon, Gipsey Brown and Milede Bell. Montie retired from Monsanto after 25 years of service. She was responsible for assembling the detonators used in atomic bombs. She volunteered at Sycamore Hospital for 26 years working at the Visitors Desk, delivering flowers to patients and discharging patients. In her free time, she enjoyed bowling, sewing, basket weaving, quilting, cooking and reading. Montie was a strong, determined, and fiercely independent woman who lived a wonderful fun filled life. We will miss her every single day. A special thank you to . Funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at Newcomer Kettering Chapel, 3940 Kettering Blvd. The family will receive friends immediately following the service until 5:00 pm. Graveside service will be held at 10:00 am on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Miami Valley Memory Gardens, 1639 E. Lytle- Five Points Rd, Centerville. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to in Montie's memory. Please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com to leave a special message for the family.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Montie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -