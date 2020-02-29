|
ISHMAEL, Montie L. Age 100, of Moraine City, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family and friends. A native of Alpine, Kentucky, she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 63 years, Russell H. Ishmael; parents, Ebb and Dealia Lewis, brothers, Leonard, Harold, Hoyt and Elmer, sisters, Sis and Elaine. Survivors include her son, Lloyd M. Bowman (Verle Jean Bowman); grandson, Ryan Scott Bowman; granddaughter, Charise B. Johns, MD (Yancy Johns); great-grandchildren, Aaron and Preston Johns; special friends, Debbi Luberg, Brenda Witherspoon, Gipsey Brown and Milede Bell. Montie retired from Monsanto after 25 years of service. She was responsible for assembling the detonators used in atomic bombs. She volunteered at Sycamore Hospital for 26 years working at the Visitors Desk, delivering flowers to patients and discharging patients. In her free time, she enjoyed bowling, sewing, basket weaving, quilting, cooking and reading. Montie was a strong, determined, and fiercely independent woman who lived a wonderful fun filled life. We will miss her every single day. A special thank you to . Funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at Newcomer Kettering Chapel, 3940 Kettering Blvd. The family will receive friends immediately following the service until 5:00 pm. Graveside service will be held at 10:00 am on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Miami Valley Memory Gardens, 1639 E. Lytle- Five Points Rd, Centerville. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to in Montie's memory. Please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com to leave a special message for the family.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 29, 2020