Morgan HART

Morgan HART Obituary
HART, Morgan Age 44, of Centerville, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, September 16, 2019. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11am on Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at Church of the Incarnation, 55 Williamsburg Ln, Centerville, 45459. A reception will follow at Routsong Funeral Home, 81 N. Main St., Centerville. Inurnment at Glenn Haven Memorial Gardens at a later date. In lieu of flowers please make contributions to the Spaulding Family Education Trust, P.O. Box 751584, Dayton, OH 45475. For full obituary and condolences please visit www.Routsong.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 22, 2019
