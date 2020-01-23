|
ISON, Morgan Catherine Anne Age 21 of Huber Heights, OH. On the evening of January 18, 2020 surrounded by family and friends, the free and loving spirit of Morgan Catherine Anne Ison (Morgan) flew away home. Morgan is survived by Mother (Mom) Lisa Ison, significant other Danny Bowyer, doting Maternal Grandparents Catherine (Cathy) Cook and 'Papaw' Mitchie (Herman Mitchell), along with Aunt Lillie and Uncle Jack Young, and their family, Aunt Kimberlee Mitchell (Brandon) Howard and niece Alarik. Morgan was preceded in death by her paternal Grandfather Elijah Ison, and is survived by her Father (Daddy) Jeffery Ison, significant other Cheryl Parker and son Shandon, brother Jeffery S.C. Ison and niece Ruby, loving Grandmother Jossie Ison, and many aunts and uncles. We thank the EMTs, Soin Trauma and ICU teams, and Hospice of Dayton for giving us another week to hold Morgan's hands and kiss her beautiful face. In lieu of flowers contributions in memory of Morgan may be made to the Humane Society of Greater Dayton (hsdayton.org). There will be a gathering of family and friends at NEWCOMER FUNERAL HOME, North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road, Dayton, OH, Friday, January 24, from 5 to 8 pm. A celebration of Morgan's life will be Saturday, January 25, at 10:30am at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Polk Grove Cemetery. For full obituary and to leave online condolences please go to: www.newcomerdayton.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 23, 2020