Morrey SHIFMAN
Morrey SHIFMAN

Morrey SHIFMAN

Morrey SHIFMAN Obituary
SHIFMAN, Morrey Passed away on March 5. Morrey is best remembered for his love of his family and community. Morrey never knew a stranger. A long-time resident of Springfield, Morrey was a graduate of The Ohio State University, moving to Springfield to join Sig Sander in his accounting practice that later grew to become Sander Shifman and Brannick. Morrey was instrumental in helping build the community's United Way and with his hard work the campaign raised over 1 million for the first time. He was the State Treasurer of the Jaycee's, on the board of Planned Parenthood and was President of the Community Hospital Board where he later joined the staff becoming Vice President. Morrey married the love of his life, Renae in 1956. Although Morrey worked hard to build his business, his number one priority in life was his relationship with his wife and dedication to his family. In addition to his wife, Morrey is survived by his children, Steve Shifman, (Julie), Amy Brainard (Andy), Tim Shifman (Shelley), 7 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. He is also survived by his dear friend and brother in law Joel Mirman. A celebration of Morrey's rewarding life will be held at Temple Sholom at 11:00am on Sunday, March 22. Memorial contributions may be given to Planned Parenthood of Springfield or United Way of Clark County. Online expressions of sympathy may be sent through www.littletonandrue.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Mar. 10, 2020
