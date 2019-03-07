Home

Anderson Funeral Home
1357 E 2nd St
Franklin, OH 45005
(937) 746-6455
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
1:00 PM
Anderson Funeral Home
1357 E 2nd St
Franklin, OH 45005
Morris BOGGS


BOGGS, Morris Age 88, of Franklin, Ohio, passed away Tuesday March 5, 2019 at home. He was born in Jackson, Kentucky on January 17, 1931 to Randolph and Bessie Boggs. Morris was employed with Franklin City Schools for 32 years as a custodian. He was preceded in death by his wife, Susie Boggs. He is survived by two sons, Ron (Brenda) Boggs and Keith (Lisa) Boggs; 4, grandchildren; 1, great grandson; a brother Rue Boggs, sister in law, Roberta Howard and brother in law, Wes Hardin. Funeral services are 1:00 pm Monday March 11, 2019 at the Anderson Funeral Home 1357 East Second Street F ranklin with Pastor Chuck Wolfinbarger officiating. Visitation will begin at 12:00 pm until time of service. Please visit www.anderson-fh.com to send an online condolence. Burial in Woodhill Cemetery.
Published in Journal-News on Mar. 7, 2019
