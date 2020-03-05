|
BROOKS, Morris Alton "Mo" Age 83 of Sharps Chapel, TN went to meet Jesus, February 27, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father Harry Brooks, his youngest son Rodney Brooks, his brother-in -law Jim Nelson, his mother-in-law Evelyn Schaub and his father-in-law Walter Schaub. Mo is survived in legacy by his wife, of 37 years, Beverly Brooks, his children Morris and April Brooks, Debbie and Bob Crawford, his step-children, Tammy and Jeff Darnell, Rachel and John Snyder, his mother Faye Brooks, his sister Patricia Nelson, and a host of Grandchildren, great-grandchildren, cousins, nieces, nephews, longtime friends and lake- time friends that loved him very much. Morris Brooks was a US Veteran serving his country as a dedicated crew chief in the United States Air Force. He was an active member of the Oak Grove Baptist Church and a very proud member of the Iron Workers Local Union No.290, Ohio. Many of his stories were based around his union jobs, union friends he mentored and job sites he worked at. Retiring after 35 years to a house he built himself on Norris Lake, TN where he enjoyed this wonderful life by the water. Mo was world-renowned for his lack of patience, not holding back his opinion and a knack for telling it like it is, and we all loved him for his honesty. He lived life to the fullest and did it the only way, Mo's way. He also requested-no service, and to let you know, he loves you all. Treasured in our hearts you'll stay until we meet again someday. Rest in Jesus...Matthew 11:28. Cooke-Campbell Mortuary, Maynardville, Tennessee in charge.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 5, 2020