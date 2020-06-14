Morris DINKLER

DINKLER, Morris Robert 93, of New Lebanon, OH, passed away at his home late Thursday evening, June 11, 2020 following a lengthy illness. Born January 20, 1927 in Dayton, he was a son of the late Otto and Pauline D. (Martin) Dinkler. A US Navy veteran of WW II from 1944-1946, Bob served aboard the USS Osage in the Pacific Theater of Operations. He retired from General Motors as an Inspector for Frigidaire, Delco Air and Harrison Radiator plants. He was a member of the New Lebanon First Baptist Church, New Lebanon American Legion Post 762, the Moose Lodge and the Farmersville Masonic Lodge. He is preceded in death on April 30, 2008 by wife of 53 years Mary Jean (Smith) Dinkler; brother Christopher Hoerner; and sisters Donna Swanson, Barbara Richardson and Jan Worley. Survived by daughter and son-in-law Tina and Dewey Sizemore of New Lebanon; grandchildren Dane Sizemore and wife Kristen of Germantown and Rissa Sizemore of New Lebanon; great grandchildren Ellie Mae and Brantley McQueen, and Layton, Rylan, Saylor and Kaiser Sizemore. Friends may call on the family from 1:00 - 2:00 PM Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at the Robert L. Crooks Funeral Center at Preble Memory Gardens - 3377 US Rt. 35 - West Alexandria. The funeral service will follow at 2:00 PM with Pastor Boyce Sizemore presiding. Services will conclude at the graveside with a brief closing ceremony and military funeral honors.



