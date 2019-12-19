|
LYONS, Morris T. Age 91 of Dayton passed away Sunday, December 15, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife, Delphine. He is survived by his son, David; daughters, Betty Smith, Mary Smith and Carolyn (Okey) Smith; 8 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren; 3 great great grandsons; and 2 brothers, C.J. and William Lyons. Morris retired from Laughter Corp. Friends may call from 10:00 to 11:00 Saturday, December 21, 2019 at the TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME FAR HILLS CHAPEL, with the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Burial at Bellbrook Cemetery. Condolences may be made to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 19, 2019