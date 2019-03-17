SHELLEY, Morris Age 76, of Hamilton passed away on March 14, 2019. He was born on January 27, 1943 in Liggett County, KY to the late Earnest and Oneita (nee Irvin) Shelley. On January 31, 1963, in Lawrenceburg, IN, Morris married the love of his life, Louise "Lou" Dollna, she survives him. He is also survived by his son, Dwane (Kelly) Shelley; grandsons, Jacob and Jarod; brother, Marvin Shelley; nephews, Brian and Richard Shelley;and many friends. Morris was a member of the Richmond Road Baptist Church where he was a Deacon; a Mason with the Emery Lodge 258; Fort Hamilton 568 Eastern Star; and the Valley of Cincinnati Syrian Temple. He loved to sing and was very talented, he sang with the Landmark Quartet and the Crownsmen Quartet, a beautiful voice is singing in Heaven. Visitation will be Tuesday, March 19, 2019 from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. at the Avance Funeral Home and Crematory, 4976 Winton Rd., Fairfield, 45014. Funeral service will begin at 12 p.m. at the funeral home with Cliff Myers officiating. Burial will follow at Millville Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be offered to Richmond Road Baptist Church, 2170 Hamilton-Richmond Rd., Hamilton, 45013. Condolences www.avancefuneralhome.com. Published in Journal-News on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary