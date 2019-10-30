|
|
STEPHENS, Morris L. 70, of Springfield, Ohio passed away October 25, 2019 in Springfield Medical Regional Center. Born January 28, 1949 in Springfield Community Hospital. He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas H. and Betty J. Stephens and brother, Dwight Cross (Bibbles). Morris was a disabled Army veteran and served his country in the Viet Nam Conflict. In high school he was top basketball scorer in the state of Ohio. He attended Central State University. He married Sharen Miller of Springfield, OH. and to this union were born Kris Stephens and Tahna Stephens. He will be sadly missed by his two children, Kris Stephens (Kim) and Tahna Stephens-Smaw (Joseph Jr.); his siblings; Dale (Patty) Stephens Sr., Jacqueline Sims, Terry W. (Teresa) Stephens, Monica (Bishop Ronald) Logan, Etta Turner, Teresa (Dist. Elder Garfield) Parker, Stephanie Tunstel and Thomas H. (Angie) Stephens Jr. and a host of grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Services will be held Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Greater Grace Temple, 380 W. Leffel Lane, Springfield, OH 45506. Visitation from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. and the funeral will immediately follow at 11:00 a.m.. Family will receive friends Wednesday and Thursday October 30th and 31st, from 6:00 to 8:00 pm. at Greater Grace Temple. Burial will be Monday, November 4, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in Dayton National Cemetery.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Oct. 30, 2019