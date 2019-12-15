|
MORELAND, Mort D. Born August 23 1922 in Atlanta, Ga passed away peacefully in his home on December 4th 2019. He was preceded in death his parents Mort D Moreland Sr and Anna Arnold Moreland his brother Arnold Moreland, sisters Katherine Washington, Eloise Moreland, Anna Beard and brother in law Charles Beard. Survived by his sister Virginia Hayward-Smith of Toledo, Oh daughter Rhonda (Marvin) Jackson Sr of Hilliard, Oh and step son Robert Williams of Springfield, Oh. He leaves behind two grandkids Brittany (Malik) Harris of Hilliard, Oh Marvin (Rayven) Jackson Jr of Springfield, Oh and one great grand child Cameron Watkins of Hilliard, Oh. Special friend Pastor Ivan James of St Louis,Mo. And a host of nieces,nephews, and special friends. Mort Moreland left Springfield,Oh to pursue his education at Juliard in New York City. He was the youngest African American in Springfield, Oh to have his own radio special on WIZE. He was an accomplished Pianist and Bass Baritone singer and chef.Aside from his musical talent he designed hats for women, as well as clothing. In his Prime he was a well known figure in the Socialites of the Society pages in New York City. After retiring he settled in St Louis, Mo where he and his sister opened the Moreland Home for Older Adults. After operating for nearly 20 years they sold the company and retired. He was a devoted member of Samaritan United Methodist Church of St Louis, Mo. An honorable man that everyone had the pleasure of knowing. His personality, great story telling, laughter and overall kindness and genuine heart, will truly be missed. His body was in trusted to Newcomers funeral home in Columbus Oh, the family will have a private ceremony, thank you everyone for your prayers and love.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Dec. 15, 2019