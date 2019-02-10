JOSEPH, M.T. (father or Fr. Satish Joseph), 90, of Kurishumoodu, Kerala, India, died peacefully on Jan 11, 2019. He leaves behind his beloved wife of 58 years, Licykutty Joseph; his two sons Suresh Joseph (Anupama), Fr. Satish Joseph; and his precious grand-daughter Sawani. Joseph was the oldest of nine children and born to parents who were small farmers. He lost his father at a very young age. Through sheer hard work, commitment, and devotion, he took upon himself to support his mother and every one of his siblings. He worked for an electric production and distribution company, and was known for his honesty, hard work, and dedication. He was a man of great faith which never wavered throughout his tough but content life. In fact, his faith was the source of his perseverance, resolve, and positive approach to life. His wife and children consumed his existence. Even in financially lean times, he and his wife never let their children know want. Together, they strived to raise a 'holy family.' He was respected among all his friends and acquaintances as an honest, straightforward, sincere, overly helpful, and generous man. He helped numerous people through life - offering advice, insights, direction, financial support, and most of all, prayers. As a fervent Catholic, he spent as many hours in prayer before the Blessed Sacrament as he gave to the Church in service. His wife and he spent numerous hours each day in prayer, praying never for themselves and always for others. He had a great devotion to the Eucharist, to the Sacred Heart of Jesus, and to Mary. He always desired that he would die on a Friday (in honor of the Sacred Heart of Jesus). His desire was fulfilled. He is now counted among the saints in God's loving and all-embracing presence. A memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, February 16, 9:00 am, at Our Lady of the Immaculate Conception Church, 2300, S Smithville Road, Dayton OH. His son, Fr. Satish Joseph will preside. A small reception will follow. Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary