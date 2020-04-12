|
COOK, Muriel Janice "Peaches" 80, of West Carrollton, passed away April 7, 2020. Born Dec. 21, 1939 to James Morgan & Lydia Alston. She was a faithful Witness for Jehovah for 46 yrs. Preceded in death by husband Robert Louis Cook, Jr., siblings Penny Stephens, Roland & Carol Alston. Leaves to cherish her memory sister Loretta, 5 kids Deborah Johnson, Darrell, Darlene, Anthony Baker & Tyrone Cook,14 Grandkids, 11 Great-grandkids, 1 Great-Great grandson, nieces & nephews. Services are live stream April 18, on Zoom at 1:30 pm.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 12, 2020