|
|
CURRY, Muriel Louise Age 91 of Springboro passed away Saturday, November 30, 2019 at her home. She was born June 14, 1928 in Blaze, Kentucky the daughter of the late Steven and Eula (Brown) Brewer. Muriel taught school in the Middletown Public Schools for 25 years. She was a member of the First Baptist Church and loved to cross stitch, read and travel. She is survived by two sons, Kenneth P. Curry and David S. (wife, Denise) Curry; grandchildren, Robert (wife, Nina) Curry, Kenneth (wife, Michelle) Curry, Nicholas Curry and Adam (wife, Krista) Curry; step grandchildren, Jordan (wife, Kylea) Frei, Tad (wife, Alicia) Frei, Addison (wife, Ashley) Frei and Garrett (wife, Georgette) Frei; great grandchildren, Brady M. (wife, Carrie) Curry, Brooklyn, Hailey, Isla, Shep and Callie Curry; step great grandchildren, Cora, Weston, Claire, June, Anna, Emelia, Charlotte, Paris and Grayson; and two sisters, Midge Bryant and Margaret Sorrell. Muriel was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, Paul Curry (July 22, 2018), and two brothers, Lowell and Larry Brewer. Funeral services will be at 12:30 pm Saturday at Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home with Pastor Scotty Robertson officiating. Visitation will be from 11:00 am until service time on Saturday. Burial will be at Woodside Cemetery.
Published in Journal-News on Dec. 5, 2019