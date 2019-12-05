Home

POWERED BY

Services
Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Homes
517 South Sutphin Street
Middletown, OH 45044
(513) 423-9443
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Homes
517 South Sutphin Street
Middletown, OH 45044
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
12:30 PM
Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Homes
517 South Sutphin Street
Middletown, OH 45044
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Muriel CURRY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Muriel CURRY


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Muriel CURRY Obituary
CURRY, Muriel Louise Age 91 of Springboro passed away Saturday, November 30, 2019 at her home. She was born June 14, 1928 in Blaze, Kentucky the daughter of the late Steven and Eula (Brown) Brewer. Muriel taught school in the Middletown Public Schools for 25 years. She was a member of the First Baptist Church and loved to cross stitch, read and travel. She is survived by two sons, Kenneth P. Curry and David S. (wife, Denise) Curry; grandchildren, Robert (wife, Nina) Curry, Kenneth (wife, Michelle) Curry, Nicholas Curry and Adam (wife, Krista) Curry; step grandchildren, Jordan (wife, Kylea) Frei, Tad (wife, Alicia) Frei, Addison (wife, Ashley) Frei and Garrett (wife, Georgette) Frei; great grandchildren, Brady M. (wife, Carrie) Curry, Brooklyn, Hailey, Isla, Shep and Callie Curry; step great grandchildren, Cora, Weston, Claire, June, Anna, Emelia, Charlotte, Paris and Grayson; and two sisters, Midge Bryant and Margaret Sorrell. Muriel was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, Paul Curry (July 22, 2018), and two brothers, Lowell and Larry Brewer. Funeral services will be at 12:30 pm Saturday at Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home with Pastor Scotty Robertson officiating. Visitation will be from 11:00 am until service time on Saturday. Burial will be at Woodside Cemetery.
Published in Journal-News on Dec. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Muriel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -