1930 - 2020
Muriel HARDIN Obituary
HARDIN, Muriel Ann 90, of Monroe, passed away on Friday, February 21, 2020 at Ohio Living Mt. Pleasant. She was born in Wilcox, Nebraska on January 6, 1930 to parents Leslie and Hazel (Camp) Hawkinson. Muriel dedicated her time to making a loving home for her family. She will be greatly missed by her son, Bob (Pam) Hardin; daughters, Janet (Steve) Conner & Karen (Ron) Price; sister, Marilyn Jo Hardin; nine grandchildren, Megan, Traci, Craig, Joe, Amee, Ryan, Rob, Michael & Elizabeth; and fourteen great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert E. Hardin; parents, brother, Maurice Lee Hawkinson; and sisters, Betty Krohn & Vera Cole. Visitation will be Monday, February 24, 2020 from 4:00 to 6:00 pm at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd, Middletown. A Graveside Service will be held Thursday, February 27, 2020 at 10:00 am at Mount Hope Cemetery in Clyde, Kansas. Memorial contributions may be made to Ohio Living Mount Pleasant Life Care Fund, 225 Britton Lane, Monroe, OH 45050. Please sign the guestbook at www.wilsonschrammspaulding.com
Published in Journal-News on Feb. 23, 2020
