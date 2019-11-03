|
SORRELL, Muriel Richard Age 86, of West Carrollton, Ohio passed away on Wednesday October 30, 2019. Muriel was born January 11, 1933 to the late Ella and Leonard Sorrell. Muriel was an Army Veteran during the Korean War. He worked at Miami Valley Paperwork Company and retired from there. Muriel is survived by his wife, Grace Sorrell; daughter, Vickie (Ted) Flaherty; grandchildren, Kimberly (Andrew) Dalton, Christopher (Lindsey) Flaherty and Katheryn Flaherty; great-grandchildren, Lincoln Dalton, Jacob Dalton, Austin Flaherty and Connor Flaherty; brothers and sisters, Beryl, Lonnie, Charlene and Darlene; a host of other loved family and friends. Muriel was preceded in death by his brothers and sisters, Moraine, Henry, Warren and Bea A visitation will be held Sunday, November 3, 2019 at Anderson Funeral Homes, 1357 East Second Street, Franklin, OH 45005 from 5:00 pm- 7:00 pm. A Graveside Service will be held Monday, November 4, 2019 at 11:00 am at Woodhill Cemetery, 6228 Hamilton-Middletown Road, Franklin, OH 45005. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at https://www.dignitymemorial.com for the Sorrell family.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 3, 2019