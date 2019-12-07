|
TERRILL, Murl Kie Age 90, of Franklin, passed away Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Ohio Hospice of Butler and Warren County. He was born October 4, 1929 in Middletown, OH Robert and Dorothy (Gayheart) Terrill. He was a foreman for A K Steel for 36 years. He served our country in the US Army during peacetime with an honorable discharge. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Alfreda (Amburgey) Terrill; children, John (Roxie) Terrill of Middletown, Lisa (Jim) Rowland of Germantown; grandchildren, Jordan Kie (Jennie) Terrill, Zachary (Farah) Terrill, Jimmy (Coryn) Rowland, Jessica Rowland, John Rowland; great-grandchildren, Emilia Kie Terrill, Veda Rowland, Willa Rowland; sisters, Irene Cornett of Hindman, KY, Dollie (Don) Martin of Liberty Township, Faye Gayheart of Pine Top, KY, Margie (John) Daniels of Lexington, KY; brother, Gene (Melinda) Terrill of North Carolina. He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Charles, Ulysess, James, Bruce, Duke, Bobby and Loren Terrill; sister, Sarah. Visitation will be held Monday, December 9, 2019 from 11:00-1:00 pm at Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home, 6850 Roosevelt Avenue, Middletown, OH 45005. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 1:00 pm at the funeral home. Interment will be at Butler County Memorial Park. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.bakerstevensparramore.com
Published in Journal-News on Dec. 7, 2019