HOUSTON, Murray Burton 86, a quiet man of few words, passed into life eternity on February 10, 2020 at home. He was born January 7, 1934 in Nashville, Tennessee, the son of the late Herman Houston and Sadie (Jones) Houston Roberts. He moved to Springfield at the age of fourteen; graduated from Springfield High School, honorably discharged from the Armed Forces of the United States Army in 1962. Murray retired from the Defense Electronics Supply Center in December 1989, with over thirty-five years of service. He was successful in his real estate hobby for fifty plus years until his health began to fail. He lived a happy, successful and rewarding life. His joy was his wife, son, and then came his angels, the grandchildren. Murray enjoyed bowling and was a member of the Keep Movin Bowling League, state track meets and enjoyed attending basketball and soccer games of his grandson. Eventually, he even enjoyed shopping with his wife. He traveled, but only wanted to be away from home a few days. He loved home. He always said it was not the burdens of life that weigh us down, it is how we handle them. He leaves to cherish his memory a loving and devoted wife, Eyvonne; son, Maurice (Cara) and grandchildren, Myles and Mya. His passing also leaves to mourn a brother, Jayson (Gail) Roberts; brother-in-law, Willie Reed and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his sisters, Eugenia Harris and Zenetta Reed. Visitation is Saturday, February 15, 2020 from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. in St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 34 W. Pleasant St. Springfield, Ohio 45506. Burial will follow in Ferncliff Cemetery. The family is being served by the Robert C. Henry-Clark Funeral Home. www.robertchenryfuneralhome.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Feb. 13, 2020