1/1
MURRAY PAULINE
1932 - 2020
MURRAY, Pauline Faye Pauline Faye Murray, age 88, passed away July 20, 2020, at the Atrium Medical Center. She was born February 27, 1932, in Campton, Kentucky, the daughter of Lester and Reece (Brashear) Sweeney. Pauline loved life and enjoyed spending time with her family. She was a long standing member of Towne Boulevard Church of God. Pauline was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Minnie (Elmer) Hurt; twin sister, Irene (Russell) Martin; sister, Emma (Doris) Stamper; brother, Lester (Reno) Sweeney; sister-in-law, Janet (Don) Stibbs; and brother-in-law, Otis Murray. She is survived by her husband of 69 years, Verlin Murray; her daughter, Paula Clark; granddaughter, Brooke (Jeremy) Gallagher; and her great-granddaughter, Mackenzie Gallagher; sister, Marie Hurt, Helen (Ralph) Welch; and numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be 11:00 am Saturday at the Anderson Funeral Home, 1357 East Second Street, Franklin. Visitation will be from 10:00 am Saturday until service time. Interment will be at Woodhill Cemetery, Franklin.

Published in Journal-News on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Anderson Funeral Home
JUL
25
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Anderson Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Anderson Funeral Home
1357 E 2nd St
Franklin, OH 45005
(937) 746-6455
