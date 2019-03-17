|
NABORS, Mya'Nie Ashante Nicole Age 15 of Trotwood, departed this life unexpectedly on Sunday, March 10, 2019. Mya'Nie was a freshman at Trotwood Madison High School. She is survived by mother, Endya Ballard Reed; fathers, Michael Nabors of Las Vegas, NV and Andre Tucker of Dayton; special baby sister, Italy Dixon; "Diva" grandmother, Angelia Ballard; uncle, Dwayne Reed; aunt, Apollonia Reed of Louisville, KY; best friend, Jaisauna Slaughter; families: Ballards, Reeds, Colemans & Nabors, and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, other relative and friends. Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m., MONDAY, March 18, 2019 at THE POTTER'S HOUSE INT'L MINISTRIES, 2050 Germantown St. Kenneth Moss, Pastor, with Minister Raleigh Thornton Jr., of New Testament Baptist Church, officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services. Final disposition: Cremation. Arrangements entrusted to Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave. On-line condolences may also be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 17, 2019