MYLES, Gloria M. Yowler 79, of Springfield, passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her family on Wednesday, July 3, 2019. She was born in Columbus, Ohio on September 8, 1939, the daughter of the late Dewey E. Reffit and Harriet Mae (McClaskie) Reffit Dillion and Willis Dillion. Gloria retired from Phoenix Fire Systems Inc. and previously worked at Joann Fabrics. She is survived by her husband of 20 years, Louis Myles; children and spouses, William (Roy LeMaster) Yowler of Fairborn, Ralph Mondragon, Gary (Tammy) Yowler of Springfield, John Yowler of Columbus, and Kevin (Kim) Yowler of Beavercreek; step-children, Debby McEnaney of Springfield, Steve (Mindy) Myles of Middletown, and Cindy (Doug) Spitler of Centerville; sisters, Janie Conley of Marysville, Delores (Dallas) Lambert, Connie (Mike) Riegel, Donna (Gene) Vickers, all of London; and brother, James Dillon of London. Also surviving are sisters-in-law, Ellen Whitaker, Martha Pyles and brother-in-law, Lawrence (Sharon) Yowler. Gloria and Lou shared 21 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren and numerous family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her first husband of 40 years, Russell M. Yowler; daughter, Lisa K. Mondragon; and several sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 12:00-2:00 p.m. Saturday in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. Gloria's funeral service will immediately follow 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Steve Smith presiding. Memorial contributions may be made to the Lupus Foundation, 2121 K Street NW, Suite 200 Washington, DC 20037 or at www.lupus.org Published in Springfield News Sun on July 5, 2019