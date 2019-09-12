|
|
EDWARDS, Myra Sue 77, of Middletown, died on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at her home. She was born in Middletown on June 3, 1942 to parents Stewart and Lula (Stevens) Edwards. Sue worked in patient registration for Middletown Regional Hospital. Sue is survived by her daughter, Susan (Keith) Norvell; two granddaughters, Sarah Fisher & Allison Fisher; and many other loving family & friends. Being the last member of the Edwards family, Sue was preceded in death by her parents; brother, William Stewart Edwards; and sisters, Virginia Riley, Nancy Fenton, Mary Ellen Fuller, Sharon Jean Stamper & Catherine Brown. As Sue requested, there will be no services. Please sign the guestbook at www.wilsonschrammspaulding.com
Published in Journal-News on Sept. 12, 2019