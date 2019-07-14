Home

Myra GEBHART

Myra GEBHART Obituary
GEBHART, Myra Detling Born in Covington, Ohio, on February 11, 1925 to Zoe Wenrick Detling and Charles H. Detling, passed away on July 4, 2019. She is preceded in death by husband Karl Brown Gebhart, sister Miriam Detling Loy and daughter-in-law Connie Gebhart. She is survived by her four children, Ellen (Skip) Honsperger, Mark (Tammy) Gebhart, Gary (Danine) Gebhart, Roger (Kim) Gebhart; 11 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited to a Celebration of Life starting at 2:00 p.m. followed by a time of reminiscing until 5:00 p.m. at the Lewisburg Community Center on September 21, 2019. Donations in her memory may be made to the Lewisburg Food Pantry, PO Box 103, Lewisburg, OH 45338.
Published in Dayton Daily News on July 14, 2019
