Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas Funeral Home
4520 Salem Avenue
Dayton, OH 45416
937-274-8777
Resources
More Obituaries for Myra TAYLOR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Myra TAYLOR

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Myra TAYLOR Obituary
TAYLOR, Myra L. Austin Age 78 of Dayton, departed this life March 9, 2020. She had thirty plus years teaching experience at McNary & Jane Adams Elementary & a long-time Dayton Little League volunteer. Survivors include (1) son, Chuck Taylor., and a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m. FRIDAY, March 20, 2020 at THOMAS FUNERAL HOME, 4520 Salem Ave., with Reverend Robert Jackson, officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services. Interment: Woodland Cemetery. On-line condolences may also be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Myra's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -