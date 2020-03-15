|
TAYLOR, Myra L. Austin Age 78 of Dayton, departed this life March 9, 2020. She had thirty plus years teaching experience at McNary & Jane Adams Elementary & a long-time Dayton Little League volunteer. Survivors include (1) son, Chuck Taylor., and a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m. FRIDAY, March 20, 2020 at THOMAS FUNERAL HOME, 4520 Salem Ave., with Reverend Robert Jackson, officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services. Interment: Woodland Cemetery. On-line condolences may also be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 15, 2020