Graveside service
Monday, May 11, 2020
12:45 PM
Millville Cemetery
Visitation
Monday, May 11, 2020
Charles C. Young Funeral Home - Ross
4032 Hamilton Cleves Road State Route 128
Ross, OH 45014
Service
Monday, May 11, 2020
www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com, OH
MILLER, Myrle Jean 81, of Fairfield Township died May 6, 2020. Jean is survived by her husband, Ed Miller; four daughters, Sharon (Jeff) Wilder, Sandra (Pete) Witt, Susie (Greg) Webb, and Sonja (Don) Thrasher; 10 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren and one more on the way. Family visitation at Charles C. Young Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Road, Ross, OH on Monday, May 11, 2020 A graveside service will follow at 12:45 pm in Millville Cemetery. If desired, memorials may be made to a . Online condolences may be made at www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com. The live streamed funeral service can also be viewed at the website.
Published in Journal-News on May 8, 2020
