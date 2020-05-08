|
MILLER, Myrle Jean 81, of Fairfield Township died May 6, 2020. Jean is survived by her husband, Ed Miller; four daughters, Sharon (Jeff) Wilder, Sandra (Pete) Witt, Susie (Greg) Webb, and Sonja (Don) Thrasher; 10 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren and one more on the way. Family visitation at Charles C. Young Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Road, Ross, OH on Monday, May 11, 2020 A graveside service will follow at 12:45 pm in Millville Cemetery. If desired, memorials may be made to a . Online condolences may be made at www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com. The live streamed funeral service can also be viewed at the website.
Published in Journal-News on May 8, 2020