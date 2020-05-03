|
|
BOWEN, Myrna M. 82, of Northridge, passed away Tuesday, Apr. 28, 2020. She was born to Byron & Ada (Morris) McClain on Feb. 14, 1938 in Dayton, Ohio. Myrna graduated from Northridge High School (Dayton) in 1956. She retired from nursing after working for Good Samaritan Hospital for many years. Preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Robert E. "Bob" Bowen; daughter, Julie Bowen-Garrison; brother, Myron "Mike" McClain. Survived by her daughters, Suzan Doan (Thomas) & Daphne Peterson; grandchildren, Ashley, Ryan, Natalie, Chelsea, Cassandra, Sarah, Jonathan & Spencer; great grandchildren, Emily, Jillian, Elleceia, Julia, Christian, Gabriel, Valerie & Giavanna; numerous nieces & nephews. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment Poplar Hill Cemetery, Vandalia. Memorial contributions can be made to Ohio's . Arrangements by the GEORGE C. MARTIN FUNERAL HOME,"Northridge Chapel," Dayton. Condolences can be shared at www.georgecmartinfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 3, 2020