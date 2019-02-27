|
FESTA, Myrna S. Age 81, of Kettering, Ohio passed away February 24, 2019 at the Village at the Greene in Beavercreek, OH. Myrna was born March 11, 1937, in Hull, MA, to the late John C. Rogers and Shirley B. (Good) Rogers. Myrna will be lovingly remembered by children Kimberly J. (Keith) Mills of Hampton, NH, John M. (Susanne) Festa of Stephens City, VA and Dina M. Carter of Kettering, OH; grandchilden Nikki Grigg of Santa Cruz, CA, Tara Mills of Hampton, NH, Taylor Carter of Kettering, OH; sisters Norma J. Colby of Marblehead, MA, Judy (John) Delsignor Sr. of Bridgewater, MA and Pets: Misty, Macy, Lewis, Speckles, Dorothy and Oscar Puppy. Myrna Festa will be cremated and per her request no Services/Arrangements will be held. Memorial contributions may be made to , 324 Wilmington Avenue, Dayton, OH 45420.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 27, 2019