Gilbert-Fellers Funeral Home
950 Albert Road
Brookville, OH 45309
(937) 833-2423
Myrna M. SMOOT

Myrna M. SMOOT Obituary
SMOOT, Myrna M. Age 92, of Brookville, formerly of Clayton, passed away Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at Brookhaven, following a brief illness. She was preceded in death by her husband Roland Smoot, by a son, Michael Byron Smoot & by 5 brothers and 4 sisters. She was a bus driver for Northmont Schools for 25 years. Myrna is survived by her children, Malcolm (Sheryl) Smoot, Rhonda (Dale) Thomas, Mark (Linda) Smoot, Michael (Michelle) Smoot & Kirk (Jennifer) Smoot; 16 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren & 2 great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Bonnie Cummings & Ellen Duke and numerous other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held 11 AM Sat. Apr. 20 at the GILBERT-FELLERS FUNERAL HOME, 950 ALBERT RD., BROOKVILLE, with Pastor Fred Bernhard officiating. Burial will follow in Arlington Cemetery, Brookville. Visitation will be held Saturday from 9 AM until service time. E-mail condolences may be sent by going online to www.gilbert-fellers.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 19, 2019
