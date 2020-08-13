1/
MYRNA RANSOMER
1920 - 2020
RANSOMER, Myrna L. Age 99, of New Lebanon, passed away on Monday, August 10, 2020. She was born in rural Montgomery County on October 13, 1920, to her parents Toll & Emma (Miller) Spitler who have preceded her in death along with her brother and sister-in-law, Bud & Irene Spitler; and grandson, Mike Lauver. Myrna is survived by her son, Jim Ransomer; daughter, Lynn (Kenneth) Lauver; 2 grandchildren, Gary (Rachel) Lauver and Beth (Rich) Sommer; 3 great-grandchildren, Keagan Sommer, and Michael and Matthew Lauver. Myrna, also known as "Num" worked in the grocery business at Erbaugh's then Bells IGA for many years and later at Dayton Flexible Products. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She will be dearly missed. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, Aug. 13th at 2:00 PM at Sugar Grove Cemetery in West Alexandria. Pastor Kyle Wardlaw officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association in memory of Myrna. www.RogersFuneralHomes.com

Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
13
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Sugar Grove Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Rogers Funeral Homes
324 West Main Street
New Lebanon, OH 45345
937-687-2616
