Myrna TAYLOR
Myrna TAYLOR Obituary
TAYLOR (Snallwood), Myrna Age 85, passed away on November 28, 2019. She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Vincent Taylor, a brother, three children, 4 grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son, Gregory Taylor, in 1977; and her sister-in-law, Betty Smallwood. She was the daughter of Virgil and Nellie Smallwood. Myrna enjoyed spending time with her family, gardening, walks and keeping her many bird feeders filled with food. The hummingbirds will notice her passing especially. As late as last summer, she could be found swimming in Dale Hollow Lake, where the warmer late summer water was her favorite. Myrna graduated from West Elkton High School in 1952. She was a member of the Church of Christ, most recently at the Red Hill Church of Christ in Byrdstown, TN. She will be laid to rest in Fairview Cemetery in Gratis, OH. Dalton Funeral Home, Germantown serving the family. Please share condolences at daltonfh.net
Published in Journal-News on Dec. 3, 2019
