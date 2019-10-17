Home

Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Greater St. John M.B. Church
4200 Germantown Pike
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Greater St. John M.B. Church
4200 Germantown Pike
View Map
Myron Bronell CORLEY


1971 - 2019
Myron Bronell CORLEY Obituary
CORLEY, Myron Bronell
Born June 22, 1971 in Lansing, PA, transitioned from this life October 11, 2019. Preceded in death by father, Milton Bronell Corley; grandmother, Nannie Mae Corley, grandfather, Deacon Walter Corley; maternal grandmother, Betty Frazier; uncle, Richard Corley. He leaves to cherish his memory, mother, Rebecca Corley; daughters, Monica and Myra Corley, and their mother, Dionne; son, Myron Jr.; loving girlfriend, Amanda Spitler; aunts, Micheline John, Sherry Mae, Mary Corley, Margret Booker, Sadie Melson; uncle, Walter Corley and special uncle, Michael John; devoted friends, Nolan Lester, Shaun Roberts; dear cousins who loved him. Funeral service 11 am Friday, October 18, 2019 at Greater St. John M.B. Church, 4200 Germantown Pike. Visitation 10-11 am. Family will receive friends 10:30-11 am. Interment Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 17, 2019
