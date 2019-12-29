|
FERRIMAN, Myron Richard "Dick" Passed away peacefully on December 21st. Born in Artesia, New Mexico on July 19th, 1923, he grew up in Elyria, OH and served in the Army Air Corps on Okinawa in World War II. He graduated from Ohio State University and worked as a Psychologist at the Wright Patterson Air Force Base Hospital, helping both veterans and active duty military. He enjoyed sailing, and also birding and environmental advocacy with the Clark County Audubon Society. He was a long-time active member of the Enon Historical Society. An avid reader, his interests were wide ranging including, especially, history and science. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his loving wife of 73 years, Irene; his four sons, David, Tom, Dick and Ted; his eight grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren. Dick and Irene lived in Enon, Ohio for 60 years and currently in the Springfield Masonic Community. Condolences may be given with a donation to Ohio's Community Mercy Hospice at www.communitymercyhospice.org/donate.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Dec. 29, 2019