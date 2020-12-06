1/1
Myrtis HEYL
HEYL (Ebbert), Myrtis

Myrtis M. Heyl, 90, of Dayton, passed away peacefully on

November 26, 2020, at Symphony at Centerville. She was born in Brighton, Illinois, on April 9, 1930, to parents Frank and Laura Ebbert. Graduated from Brighton Community High School in 1948. Completed communications schooling in

Kansas City, Missouri, and moved to Washington, D.C. to work at Eastern Airlines and the Pentagon. Raised a wonderful family with her loving

husband of 67 years, emphasizing to her children the value of leading a healthy life and the importance of living by God's Golden Rule. Loved to travel, bowl, golf, and garden; enjoyed volunteering and participating in her Grandmothers Club. She is preceded in death by her husband, Bernard E. Heyl. Survived by six children, Donna Heyl, Carol (Dale) Obermeyer, Michael Heyl, Janet (David) Klemm, Mary (Randy) Knight, and Stephen (Jackie) Heyl; 15 grandchildren; and 5 great-grandchildren. She is also preceded in death by her parents, 2 siblings, a grandchild and a great-grandchild. Myrtis donated her body to the Wright State Anatomical Gift Program. A memorial mass will be held in honor of her at a later date. In honor of her memory, please extend a gesture of kindness to someone in need. We would like to extend a special thanks to

Symphony at Centerville for the dignity, care, and love they provided her.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 6, 2020.
