FOSTER, Myrtle "Marty" 98, formerly of Overbrooke Road, Kettering, passed away on January 3 at Fox Run Senior Living in Fairborn. She was born on April 16, 1921 to Chloe and Carl Brickman on the family farm between McComb and Leipsic, Ohio. A graduate of McComb High School and Bowling Green State University, Marty taught for many years in the upper elementary grades in Miamisburg and Kettering, retiring in 1976. Drawing on her theater experience at BGSU, she especially enjoyed directing school play productions. Marty interrupted her college studies during World War II to begin teaching in Mt. Blanchard, Ohio, where her landlady encouraged her to write to neighbor Ralph Foster who was serving with the U.S. Army overseas. Marty and Ralph met after the war and they married in 1947. She completed her college studies and received her bachelor's degree from BGSU in 1958 with their three young daughters in attendance. A talented artist, baker, and seamstress, Marty also enjoyed family travel, sports, fishing, and needlework. She loved learning, and family vacations always included visits to historic and other educational sites. She will be remembered for her warmth, intelligence, humor, always-positive outlook, and focus on others. Marty is survived by daughters Janet Newland of Ada, Ohio, Karen (Jack) Kramer of Yellow Springs, Ohio, and Cheryl (Richard) Wolff of Toledo, Ohio; grandchildren Timothy (Marina Lakner) Kramer, Bethany (David) Bules, and Eric Wolff; and a number of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Ralph in 2002, and by four sisters and one brother. Marty was a long-time member of Church of the Cross United Methodist in Kettering. Memorial contributions may be directed to the church or a . Marty's family thanks the wonderful staffs of Fox Run and Brookdale Hospice for their gracious and kind care over the past several years. Visitation will be Thursday, January 9, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME FAR HILLS CHAPEL, 5471 Far Hills Avenue at Rahn Road, with service to follow at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Condolences may be made at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 7, 2020