1/1
Myrtle Francis
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Myrtle's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
FRANCIS, Myrtle Age 91, of Dayton went to Heaven to be with our Lord on Sunday September 13, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband Omer Francis, a daughter Sharon Atwood Henderson, a granddaughter Andrea Rhodes; parents, Serena and Joe Campbell: brothers, Ernest, Artis, Chester Campbell; sisters, Oreadas Neace, Viola Smith. Survivors include son David Francis; daughter, Teresa (Bill) Lowrey; grandchildren, Daniel (Christine) Atwood, Brent (Carrie) Atwood, Heather (Kurt) Lamm; great-grandchildren, Abagail, Alexis, Madeline, Aubrey and Matthew Atwood, Bradyn and Addilyn Lamm; brothers, Lindon, William, Barter Campbell and a sister Reva Neace. Myrtle was a very loving mother and a Devoted Christian and a seamstress. Funeral Services will be 5 pm Sunday September 20, 2020, at the Tobias Funeral Home Far Hills Chapel 5471 Far Hills Ave at Rahn Rd. Pastor Rick Sheperd officiating. Friends may call from 3-5 pm Sunday at the funeral home. Private Burial on Monday. On line condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneral.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
20
Calling hours
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel
Send Flowers
SEP
20
Funeral service
05:00 PM
Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel
Send Flowers
SEP
21
Burial
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel
5471 Far Hills Ave
Dayton, OH 45429
9374352273
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved