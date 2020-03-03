|
GROSS, Myrtle K. Age 76, of Franklin, OH; died Friday February 28, 2020 at Atrium Medical Center. Myrtle was born in Franklin, OH on October 23, 1943 to the late Alex and Mary Lee (Gibson) Johnson. Myrtle was employed with Kroger's for several years and retired in 2001. She was preceded in death by her husband Jesse R. Gross; her son, Robert Gross; her grandson, Jeremy Gross; her brothers, Billie Johnson and Jackson Johnson; and her sister, Nana Johnson. Myrtle is survived by her son, Martin Gross; a daughter, Susan Lewis; her brother, Ronald Astor Johnson; two grandchildren, Justin Gross and Sarah Buckley; three great grandchildren, Hendrix and Harper Gross, and Holden DeBruler. Funeral Services are 1pm Wednesday March 4, 2020 at Anderson Funeral Home 1357 E. 2nd St Franklin, OH with Pastor Elmo John officiating. Burial will be in Springboro Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday from 11am to 1pm. Please visit www.anderson-fh.com to send an online condolence.
Published in Journal-News on Mar. 3, 2020