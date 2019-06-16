Home

MORRISON, Myrtle Marie Age 89 of Hamilton, passed away at on Thursday, June 13, 2019. Myrtle was born in Hamilton, Ohio on November 5, 1929 to Parkie and Effie (Wade) Young. She was a member of the Pater Ave. Free Pentecostal Church of God. Myrtle enjoyed fishing, cooking, gardening, and spending time with her family. Myrtle is survived by her children, Robert (Leila) Dailey, Linda Marcrum, Larry (Lisa) Morrison, Fay (Sandy) Morrison, and Ray Morrison; her grandchildren, Lyle (Laura) Dailey, Jennie (Greg) Johnson, Tim (Nicole) Dailey, Christina (Mathew) DiGuilio, and Terressa (Chris Murphy) Scholl; her great grandchildren, Calvin, Drew, Aidan, Zachary, Sophia, Gregory, and Micah; her sisters, Betty Terry, Jeanene Parman, Inez Gross; her special nephew, Woody Parman; and her dear friends, David and Tammy Naylor and Rex Dement. Myrtle was preceded in death by her husband, Walter "Red" Morrison; her siblings, Maezell, Kathleen, Ruby, and Melvin; and her parents Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 330 Pershing Ave., Hamilton, Ohio, on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at 1:00 PM with Rev. Bob Dailey officiating. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home.
Published in Journal-News on June 16, 2019
