VAUGHN, Myrtle L. Age 100, passed away on Friday, July 24, 2020. She was born on November 11, 1919, the daughter of the late Charles and Dora (nee Bowling) Black. She was married to Jackie Vaughn and he preceded her in death in 2016. She is survived by three children, Charles (Judy) Nelson, Jack (Billie) Vaughn, and Joe (Vonda Cope) Vaughn; eleven grandchildren, Janice Perry, Joey (Michelle) Vaughn, Kristy (Eric) Vaughn, Matthew Vaughn, Kerry (Harvey) Horne, Jeff (Kay) Nelson, Todd Jones, Charlie (Brad) Wolfe, Ciji Davis, Stacey Nelson, and Tracey (Brandon) Williams. She was also survived by many grandchildren, great- grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other family and close friends. She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Jewel Wathen; two grandchildren, Jeanie Stapleton and James Wathen Sr; two great-grandsons Jeffrey Nelson and James Wathen Jr; and nine brothers and sisters. Visitation will be on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME, 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield from 12:00PM until the time of the funeral at 1:00PM with Chaplain Davon Huss officiating. Burial to follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. Online condolences can be made at www.websterfuneralhomes.com