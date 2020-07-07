MYRTLE WOODS

WOODS, Myrtle Eudell Myrtle Eudell Woods, age 94, formerly of Hamilton, passed away Tuesday, June 30, 2020. She was a devout Christian, a beloved wife, mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother. She loved to spend time with her son and his family. She loved reading the Bible and daily devotionals. She enjoyed playing cards and was an avid bingo player. Preceded in death by her parents, McClellan and Fanny Wilson, her husband of 65 years, Robert Asher Woods, and her sister, Mrs. Virginia Stewart. She is survived by her son, Gary and his wife Lynn; three grandchildren, April, Michael and Matthew; a great-grandson, Dylan; two great-great-grandchildren, Isabella and Liam. Myrtle also leaves behind her sisters, Mrs. Pearl Bowling, Ms. Virgie Schick; her brother, Donald Wilson; and many beloved nieces and nephews. A family visitation will be held at Webb Noonan Kidd Funeral Home, 240 Ross Ave, Hamilton, Ohio, at 11:00am to 1:00pm, on Thursday, July 9, 2020. Graveside service will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park.



