ANDERSON, N. Howard Age 82, of Trotwood went Home to be with His Lord on Saturday, May 11, 2019, at . He was born in Dayton, Ohio on June 21, 1936, the son of Noah and Lela (Clunk) Anderson, who preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by his son, Andrew Dwayne Anderson, his granddaughter, Jennifer Anderson, sister and brother-in-law, Ruth and Allen Bartley, brother and sister-in-law, Richard and Ruby Anderson. Howard is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Evanda L. (Shepherd) Anderson; two sons and a daughter-in-law, Gerald Anderson, Gregory and his wife, Glenna Anderson; a sister, Beatrice Law; a brother and sister-in-law, Dave and Carol Anderson; 2 sisters-in-law, Peggy McCoury, Patty (Minerva) and husband, Robert Gourley; 2 brothers-in-law, Rick and wife, Roberta Shepherd, Mack Shepherd; 8 grandchildren, Heather (Benjamin) Mooney, Thomas, Andrew, Ashley and Brooke Anderson, Anna Marie Allen, David Christie and Brandon Sprague. He is also survived by 8 great- grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild. Noah was a 54 year member of Ft. McKinley United Methodist Church, where he sang in the choir. He retired from Carey Electric in Vandalia having been employed there from 1979-2010. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, May 17, 2019, at the Tobias Funeral Home-Beavercreek Chapel, 3970 Dayton-Xenia Road at Grange Hall Road. Pastor Jon Morgan officiating. Interment will follow in Forest Hills Memorial Gardens in Vandalia. The family will receive visitors at the funeral home from 5-8 p.m. on Thursday, May 16, 2019.