Nadeen RICHARDS

RICHARDS, Nadeen K. 82, of Springfield passed away Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at the Forest Glen Health Campus. She was born March 21, 1938 in Springfield, the daughter of the late Robert and Edith (McFarland) Harwood. She graduated from Tecumseh High School in 1956. Nadeen retired from Bank Ohio. She was a devoted military wife of 20 years and raised her beloved five children. Survivors include her husband of 57 years, Lewis W. Richards; one daughter, Robin Lynn Clay of New Straitsville. Ohio; four sons, William David Anderson of Winter Haven, Florida; Douglas L. (Becky) Anderson of Springfield, Robert L. Richards of Springfield and Andrew A. (Dana) Richards of Springfield; one sister, Connie Harris of Springfield; two brothers, Jim (Sharon) Harwood of Springfield and Gary (Diane) Harwood of Fairborn; 10 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; one great great-granddaughter and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death one brother and sister-in-law, Richard (Mickey) Hardwood; daughter-in-law, Kimberly Anderson; brother-in-law, Jim Pendergraft; sister-in-law, Sharon Harwood; niece, Sherry Pendergraft and four nephews, Chris, Johnny, Robby McGee and Craig Harwood. The family would like to thank the entire staff at Forest Glen Health Campus for all their loving care. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Monday, June 15, 2020 from 5-8 pm in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. Services will be held on Tuesday at 11 am in the funeral home with niece, Missy Potts officiating. Burial will follow in the Vale Cemetery. Social distancing and face coverings are strongly encouraged during your presence at these services. Online expressions of sympathy may be expressed to the family at www.littletonandrue.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Jun. 14, 2020.