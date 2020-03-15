Home

Nagi AHMED NASR

Nagi AHMED NASR Obituary
AHMED NASR, Nagi T. Age 79 of Dayton passed away Thursday, March 5, 2020. He was born on May 20, 1940 in Cairo, Egypt the son of Hassan & Malaka Ahmed Nasr. He is survived by his wife Beverly Farnbacher; children Lelia Jenkins and Nadia (Jason) Saunders; grandchildren Alana, Adessa, Jacob and Jase; brother Abdullah and his children Amgad and Mona and many other relatives in Egypt. He was preceded in death by his parents. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, April 11, 2020 from 4:00 pm 7:00 pm at the Cox Arboretum, 6733 N. Springboro Pike, Dayton, Ohio 45449. Services were handled by the Zerkle Funeral Home, 11900 N. Dixie Dr., Tipp City. Burial was held in the Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, Tipp City. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Nagi's memory to the Cox Arboretum Foundation, 6733 N. Springboro Pike, Dayton, Ohio 45449. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.zerklefh.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 15, 2020
