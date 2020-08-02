1/1
Nan GROVES
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GROVES (Stoner), Nan J. Nan J. (Stoner) Groves, age 97, of Dayton, Ohio, died Monday, July 27th, 2020, at Cypress Pointe Health Care in Englewood, OH. Nan is survived by her daughters, Greta Boshamer of North Carolina, Dana (Michael) Myers of NC, as well as her son, Clay (Kathi) Groves and daughter Genevieve (Tim Stovell) Groves of OH. Preceded in death by her parents, Daniel C and Ruth Stoner; her husband, Ross Groves and her husband Loren F. Groves; her sister and brother-in-law, Mary and Tom Marshall; her brother and sister-in-law, Daniel and Mary Stoner; her grandson, Nicholas L. Myers of IL; nephew, Daniel Groves of CO and niece, Angie Stoner of OH. Mom was a Registered Nurse until retirement in 1986, graduating from Miami Valley Hospital Nursing School in the Cadet Corps in 1945. She loved gardening, bird watching, quilting, cooking, reading, playing bridge and celebrating family gatherings. A Celebration of Life will be planned for the Spring of 2021, and the family requests there be no floral donations.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved