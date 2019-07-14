JONES, Nanalene Age 85 of Brookville, passed away peacefully on July 10, 2019. Nanalene was a longtime member of Meadowdale Baptist Church. She had worked as a dietitian for Friendship Village. Nanalene is survived by her children: Sheila (Bob) Daugherty, David (Paula) Jones, Marilyn Jones, Renee (Chris) Geib, 9 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great- grandchild, siblings: Pat Kata and Rhonda Jerome, sister-in-law: Betty McCoy and many nieces and nephews in Michigan and Ohio, and many relatives back home in Kentucky, along with other relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by her husband: Fred L. Jones, grandson: Brandon Daugherty, parents: Kelly and Ella (Conn) Jarrell, 3 brothers, and 1 sister. Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at Meadowdale Baptist Church (3686 Haney Rd, Dayton, OH 45416) with Pastor Randy Chestnut officiating. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, from 9:30 a.m. until time of services. Interment will be held at Royal Oak Memorial Gardens in Brookville. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Brandon Daugherty Scholarship Fund or to Meadowdale Baptist Church. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com. Published in Dayton Daily News on July 14, 2019