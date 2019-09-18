Home

H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.
38 S. Gettysburg Avenue
Dayton, OH 45417
(937) 268-6886
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
12:00 PM
H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.
38 S. Gettysburg Avenue
Dayton, OH 45417
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
1:00 PM
H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.
38 S. Gettysburg Avenue
Dayton, OH 45417
Nancy ADAMS


1944 - 2019
Nancy ADAMS Obituary
ADAMS (Cook), Nancy C. Age 74, of Trotwood, Ohio, departed this life on Wednesday, September 11, 2019. She was born in Dayton, Ohio on November 26, 1944 to the late James and Laura Cook. Nancy graduated from Roosevelt High School, Class of 1963. Nancy retired from General Motors-Harrison Radiator. Preceded in death by husband, Albert P. Adams, brother, Billy Jackson, sister, Camilla (Cook) Phillips, and niece, Chloe L. Cook. Nancy leaves to cherish her memory devoted daughter, Dawn R. Hill, sister, Cynthia (Cook) Armstrong, furry companion "Winston", and a host of relatives and friends. Funeral Service will be held 1:00pm Thursday, September 19, 2019 at H. H. Roberts Funeral Home, 38 S. Gettysburg Ave. Family will receive friends 12:00 PM. Interment Woodland Cemetery. HHRoberts.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 18, 2019
